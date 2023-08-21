Previous
scents from the garden by quietpurplehaze
scents from the garden

roses, rosemary, mint...

the roses always remind me of the pefume of ripe peaches
21st August 2023 21st Aug 23

Hazel

@quietpurplehaze
Beryl Lloyd
So beautiful Hazel. fav
August 21st, 2023  
Peter
Beautifully captured tones, textures and fine detail Hazel, Fav:)
August 21st, 2023  
