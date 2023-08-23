Previous
encounter on a walk by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3841

encounter on a walk

I was just pressing the shutter when this little cat decided it would rather be my friend than my photographic subject.
23rd August 2023 23rd Aug 23

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
Just a quick note for 2023 to say I am still here on 365 Project, currently posting in my 12th year overall and in my...
1052% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dawn ace
Sweet
August 23rd, 2023  
wendy frost ace
Cute kitty and capture she wants to be your friend.
August 23rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise