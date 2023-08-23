Sign up
Photo 3841
encounter on a walk
I was just pressing the shutter when this little cat decided it would rather be my friend than my photographic subject.
23rd August 2023
Hazel
@quietpurplehaze
Just a quick note for 2023 to say I am still here on 365 Project, currently posting in my 12th year overall and in my...
6672
photos
165
followers
14
following
Tags
cat
,
walk
,
friend
,
subject
Dawn
Sweet
August 23rd, 2023
wendy frost
Cute kitty and capture she wants to be your friend.
August 23rd, 2023
