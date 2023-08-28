Sign up
Photo 3842
Ray: a low-key portrait
28th August 2023
28th Aug 23
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
Just a quick note for 2023 to say I am still here on 365 Project, currently posting in my 12th year overall and in my...
6673
photos
165
followers
14
following
3835
3836
3837
3838
3839
3840
3841
3842
13
2
365
ILCE-6000
26th August 2023 3:43pm
b&w
portrait
ray
mono
low-key
Jacqueline
ace
Beautiful portrait!
August 28th, 2023
Diana
ace
Wonderful portrait of Ray!
August 28th, 2023
