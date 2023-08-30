Previous
anniversary abstract by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3843

anniversary abstract

for the August theme
see my set-up here: https://365project.org/quietpurplehaze/add-ins/2023-08-30

There is nothing abstract about our wedding anniverary - 53 years last week.....
30th August 2023 30th Aug 23

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
Just a quick note for 2023 to say I am still here on 365 Project, currently posting in my 12th year overall and in my...
1052% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
I love all the refractions. Love it as a still life (the other capture) and as an abstract.
August 30th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise