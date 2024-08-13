Sign up
Photo 3964
afternoon tea
Fortunately we were able to claim a 'doggy bag' to take home the food we could not manage. Not that I would ever have fed my dog on such fayre!
It was an experience, but not to be repeated I think.
I googled 'doggy bag' and found it arose in America when folk ate at a steak house and asked for a bag to take home the bones from the steak for their dog.....
13th August 2024
13th Aug 24
Hazel
Joanne Diochon
ace
Looks like it would feed 4 or 5 easily.
August 13th, 2024
Anne
ace
Wow, that’s amazing! Super food photography
August 13th, 2024
amyK
ace
Oh my, how tempting!
August 13th, 2024
