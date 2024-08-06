Previous
yarn-bombed bollards by quietpurplehaze
yarn-bombed bollards

Expert knitters have been at work decorating for Romsey Festival!
6th August 2024 6th Aug 24

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
Just a quick note for 2023 to say I am still here on 365 Project, currently posting in my 12th year overall and in my...
Dianne ace
These are so gorgeous, creative and colourful. I'll bet you enjoyed taking photos of them so you could look at them again when you got home.
August 6th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
What fabulous designs
August 6th, 2024  
