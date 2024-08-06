Sign up
Photo 3963
yarn-bombed bollards
Expert knitters have been at work decorating for Romsey Festival!
6th August 2024
6th Aug 24
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
Just a quick note for 2023 to say I am still here on 365 Project, currently posting in my 12th year overall and in my...
6796
photos
145
followers
13
following
Tags
collage
,
montage
,
knitters
,
bollards
,
town centre
,
romsey
Dianne
ace
These are so gorgeous, creative and colourful. I'll bet you enjoyed taking photos of them so you could look at them again when you got home.
August 6th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
What fabulous designs
August 6th, 2024
