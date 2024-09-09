at The Arc

We visited The Arc in Winchester to see the current exhibition of paintings by Fred Appleyard. I'm using poles again when walking out, on the physio's advice, and they make life easier.



A relief to learn it's just a slight problem with my back as I was fearful of the need for another hip op.



So it's carry on with the hydrotherapy which I love anyway (water temp at 34/35C) and which helps me mentally as well as physically.



