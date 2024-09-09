Previous
at The Arc by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3979

at The Arc

We visited The Arc in Winchester to see the current exhibition of paintings by Fred Appleyard. I'm using poles again when walking out, on the physio's advice, and they make life easier.

A relief to learn it's just a slight problem with my back as I was fearful of the need for another hip op.

So it's carry on with the hydrotherapy which I love anyway (water temp at 34/35C) and which helps me mentally as well as physically.

9th September 2024 9th Sep 24

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
A small and belated September update for 2024, where I am still, after many years' membership, on 365 Project, also now posting elsewhere but wanting...
1090% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise