Photo 3979
at The Arc
We visited The Arc in Winchester to see the current exhibition of paintings by Fred Appleyard. I'm using poles again when walking out, on the physio's advice, and they make life easier.
A relief to learn it's just a slight problem with my back as I was fearful of the need for another hip op.
So it's carry on with the hydrotherapy which I love anyway (water temp at 34/35C) and which helps me mentally as well as physically.
9th September 2024
9th Sep 24
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
Tags
exhibition
,
selfie
,
walking poles
,
the arc
