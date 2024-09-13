Previous
zipped by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3981

zipped

A colourful cushion which Clare hand-sewed for me on one of her visits to us.

In addition to all the beautiful jewellery she made, our house has many other memories of her.
13th September 2024 13th Sep 24

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
A small and belated September update for 2024, where I am still, after many years' membership, on 365 Project, also now posting elsewhere but wanting...
1090% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise