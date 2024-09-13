Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3981
zipped
A colourful cushion which Clare hand-sewed for me on one of her visits to us.
In addition to all the beautiful jewellery she made, our house has many other memories of her.
13th September 2024
13th Sep 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
A small and belated September update for 2024, where I am still, after many years' membership, on 365 Project, also now posting elsewhere but wanting...
6814
photos
142
followers
12
following
1090% complete
View this month »
3974
3975
3976
3977
3978
3979
3980
3981
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
11th September 2024 4:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
purple
,
visit
,
clare
,
house
,
memories
,
cushion
,
hand-sewed
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close