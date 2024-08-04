Previous
summer days by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3962

summer days

We were invited to friends' house for afternoon tea. It was warm and sunny, cool in the shade of the parasol and trees in their garden and the tea was delightful.
4th August 2024 4th Aug 24

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
Just a quick note for 2023 to say I am still here on 365 Project, currently posting in my 12th year overall and in my...
1085% complete

Photo Details

Sarah Bremner ace
Gorgeous....so lovely to share summer.
August 4th, 2024  
Jacqueline ace
That looks delicious!
August 4th, 2024  
Diana ace
It sounds wonderful and looks delicious.
August 4th, 2024  
