Previous
Photo 3962
summer days
We were invited to friends' house for afternoon tea. It was warm and sunny, cool in the shade of the parasol and trees in their garden and the tea was delightful.
4th August 2024
4th Aug 24
3
3
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
Just a quick note for 2023 to say I am still here on 365 Project, currently posting in my 12th year overall and in my...
6795
photos
145
followers
13
following
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
cake
,
tea
,
garden
,
collage
,
montage
,
afternoon tea
,
fruit salad
,
frirends
Sarah Bremner
ace
Gorgeous....so lovely to share summer.
August 4th, 2024
Jacqueline
ace
That looks delicious!
August 4th, 2024
Diana
ace
It sounds wonderful and looks delicious.
August 4th, 2024
