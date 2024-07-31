Sign up
Previous
Photo 3961
portraits in mono: Neil
My recent post of Neil's ingredients ready to make chicken jalfrezi has, in turn, prompted this post.
In addition to his skills as sous-chef (or perhaps that should be chef) in our house, our son is an aficionado/connoisseur of fine wine.
He is not too keen on posing for a photo but I had his agreement to take one when we 3 were out for a meal on his birthday last November.
Here he is, checking out the celebratory bubbles and I have taken my opportunity to convert to mono for my series of occasional portraits.
https://flic.kr/p/2q3mQSy
31st July 2024
31st Jul 24
1
0
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
Just a quick note for 2023 to say I am still here on 365 Project, currently posting in my 12th year overall and in my...
6794
photos
145
followers
13
following
1085% complete
3954
3955
3956
3957
3958
3959
3960
3961
Views
11
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
14th November 2023 7:47pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
portrait
,
birthday
,
celebration
,
mono
,
neil
,
giorgio's
,
2023
Jacqueline
ace
Wonderful portrait!
July 31st, 2024
