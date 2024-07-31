Previous
portraits in mono: Neil by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3961

portraits in mono: Neil

My recent post of Neil's ingredients ready to make chicken jalfrezi has, in turn, prompted this post.

In addition to his skills as sous-chef (or perhaps that should be chef) in our house, our son is an aficionado/connoisseur of fine wine.

He is not too keen on posing for a photo but I had his agreement to take one when we 3 were out for a meal on his birthday last November.

Here he is, checking out the celebratory bubbles and I have taken my opportunity to convert to mono for my series of occasional portraits.


https://flic.kr/p/2q3mQSy
31st July 2024 31st Jul 24

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
Just a quick note for 2023 to say I am still here on 365 Project, currently posting in my 12th year overall and in my...
1085% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jacqueline ace
Wonderful portrait!
July 31st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise