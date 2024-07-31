portraits in mono: Neil

My recent post of Neil's ingredients ready to make chicken jalfrezi has, in turn, prompted this post.In addition to his skills as sous-chef (or perhaps that should be chef) in our house, our son is an aficionado/connoisseur of fine wine.He is not too keen on posing for a photo but I had his agreement to take one when we 3 were out for a meal on his birthday last November.Here he is, checking out the celebratory bubbles and I have taken my opportunity to convert to mono for my series of occasional portraits.