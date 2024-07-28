Sign up
Previous
Photo 3960
Neil's cooking...
...chicken jalfrezi - it was very good!
28th July 2024
28th Jul 24
5
0
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
Just a quick note for 2023 to say I am still here on 365 Project, currently posting in my 12th year overall and in my...
6793
photos
145
followers
13
following
1084% complete
3953
3954
3955
3956
3957
3958
3959
3960
cooking
,
recipe
,
ingredients
,
neil
,
chicken jalfrezi
Dianne
ace
Delicious looking fresh veg.
July 28th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Looks inviting, though I am running a mile from that many chillis!
July 28th, 2024
Annie D
ace
oooh yum - I love curries
July 28th, 2024
Babs
ace
Sounds yummy
July 28th, 2024
Diana
ace
That already looks delicious!
July 28th, 2024
