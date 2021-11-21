Sign up
39 / 365
Beaver moon this morning
While out photographing the beaver moon in my backyard, I discovered a bear had been around making a mess! I thought they were already in hibernation! YIKES
Thanks for stopping by your comments and favs are always appreciated!
21st November 2021
21st Nov 21
1
2
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques. As...
2886
photos
266
followers
139
following
32
33
34
35
36
37
38
39
Tags
tree
,
moon
,
spruce
,
beaver
Diana
ace
Such a brilliant composition and capture!
November 21st, 2021
