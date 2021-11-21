Previous
Beaver moon this morning by radiogirl
Beaver moon this morning

While out photographing the beaver moon in my backyard, I discovered a bear had been around making a mess! I thought they were already in hibernation! YIKES

Islandgirl

Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques. As...
Diana ace
Such a brilliant composition and capture!
November 21st, 2021  
