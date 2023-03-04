Sign up
56 / 365
Rainbow Purple- 1
These fishermen were both comfy and warm in their fish hut awaiting the first bite of the day.
Thanks for stopping by, I appreciate all your comments and favs!
4th March 2023
4th Mar 23
4
5
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I'm starting my 9th year on 365 I'm looking...
3360
photos
243
followers
133
following
Tags
ice
,
lake
,
fishermen
,
fishhut
,
rainbow2023
Joy's Focus
ace
Looks so cute and cozy.
March 4th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Lovely portrait of this ice shanty
March 5th, 2023
Maggiemae
ace
If they are comfy and warm, how come the ice doesn't melt under the hut! Super shot! fav
March 5th, 2023
amyK
ace
Love that purple shanty
March 5th, 2023
