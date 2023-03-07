Previous
Rainbow- Orange colour by radiogirl
Rainbow- Orange colour

This morning we were snowshoeing and my friend had her orange parka on, so there was my orange photo for the day!

Thanks for stopping by, I appreciate all your comments and faves.
7th March 2023 7th Mar 23

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦!
Corinne C ace
A fun composition! I love your friend's parka.
March 7th, 2023  
LManning (Laura) ace
Perfect colour and a fun edit!
March 7th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Fun edit. Great for orange.
March 7th, 2023  
