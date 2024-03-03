Previous
Hello my name is Tigger by radiogirl
Hello my name is Tigger

She is a cute kitty that we housesit, I thought she would look pretty in pink!
3rd March 2024 3rd Mar 24

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
John Falconer
Great shot. I first thought you had removed the background but I see on closer inspection it’s a cloth backdrop???
March 3rd, 2024  
Islandgirl
@johnfalconer yes I did change the background to a textured pink colour!
Thank you for your comment.
March 3rd, 2024  
Joan Robillard
Fab
March 3rd, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Great job. She is cute and looks good in front of pink
March 3rd, 2024  
Corinne C
She’s beautiful and she seems a little mischievous appearing suddenly from the side 😊
March 3rd, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski
She looks beautiful in pink
March 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
