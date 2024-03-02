Sign up
The Joy of Reading
Is a bronze sculpture of a mother reading with her two children on a bench outside of the City Hall and Arts Centre, Hamilton, Bermuda.
I took this photo on my holiday this winter, I’ve changed the background to match the colour for today.
2nd March 2024
2nd Mar 24
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I'm starting my 9th year on 365 I'm looking...
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a delightful sculpture and sits well in your purple background !
March 2nd, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This looks great. I love the sculpture.
March 2nd, 2024
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely background colour and sculpture
March 2nd, 2024
