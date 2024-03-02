Previous
The Joy of Reading by radiogirl
The Joy of Reading

Is a bronze sculpture of a mother reading with her two children on a bench outside of the City Hall and Arts Centre, Hamilton, Bermuda.
I took this photo on my holiday this winter, I’ve changed the background to match the colour for today.
2nd March 2024

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a delightful sculpture and sits well in your purple background !
March 2nd, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
This looks great. I love the sculpture.
March 2nd, 2024  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely background colour and sculpture
March 2nd, 2024  
