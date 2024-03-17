Sign up
The Birthday Girl
One of the ladies in
“The girls just want to have fun” group
has her birthday today, St. Paddy’s day.
So I put her in a shamrock with a pink background for today’s Rainbow colour!
17th March 2024
17th Mar 24
Islandgirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I'm starting my 9th year on 365 I'm looking...
Carole Sandford
ace
Two birds with one stone, so to speak.
March 17th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Love it
March 17th, 2024
Louise & Ken
ace
Happy Birthday to this lady with the sweet smile!
March 17th, 2024
