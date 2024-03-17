Previous
The Birthday Girl by radiogirl
102 / 365

The Birthday Girl

One of the ladies in
“The girls just want to have fun” group
has her birthday today, St. Paddy’s day.
So I put her in a shamrock with a pink background for today’s Rainbow colour!
17th March 2024 17th Mar 24

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
27% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
Two birds with one stone, so to speak.
March 17th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Love it
March 17th, 2024  
Louise & Ken ace
Happy Birthday to this lady with the sweet smile!
March 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise