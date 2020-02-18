Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2179
Flash of Red Day 18
Still Life
18th February 2020
18th Feb 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
2908
photos
73
followers
60
following
596% complete
View this month »
2172
2173
2174
2175
2176
2177
2178
2179
Latest from all albums
199
200
2175
128
2176
2177
2178
2179
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365 daily shots
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
book
,
light
,
window
,
plant
,
flowers
,
lines
,
for2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close