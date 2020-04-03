Sign up
Photo 2224
Bread
April 2020 words - baking
3rd April 2020
3rd Apr 20
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
2972
photos
73
followers
61
following
609% complete
View this month »
2217
2218
2219
2220
2221
2222
2223
2224
2220
2221
142
2222
203
143
2223
2224
Views
11
Comments
4
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
3rd April 2020 3:45pm
Tags
lines
,
pattern
,
bread
,
texture
,
april20words
Mariana Visser
that looks delicious
April 3rd, 2020
Saxa van Eijnsbergen
ace
Looks good!
April 3rd, 2020
Pyrrhula
Great display and shot for the theme.
April 3rd, 2020
Corinne
ace
You make your own bread ! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
April 3rd, 2020
