Photo 2236
Clear with one cloud
April 2020 words - weather
Also for Get Pushed challenge to get a frame within the frame this week, aka natural framing. This is not a complete frame, but brings the eye to the cloud.
15th April 2020
15th Apr 20
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
15th April 2020 6:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
cloud
,
trees
,
randystreat-gp
,
april20words
,
get-pushed-403
Kathy
ace
@kali
Another photo for the challenge. I didn't realize it until I posted it that it is an incomplete frame, but a natural one.
April 16th, 2020
Lisa Poland
ace
Great framing.
April 16th, 2020
