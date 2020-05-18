Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2269
Third and third and third
Since others are doing half and half photos I thought I'd be different and divide it into thirds. (Long day folks! Sorry.)
18th May 2020
18th May 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
3027
photos
81
followers
62
following
621% complete
View this month »
2262
2263
2264
2265
2266
2267
2268
2269
Latest from all albums
2265
204
150
2266
2267
151
2268
2269
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
18th May 2020 5:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ceiling
,
walls
,
corner
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close