Photo 2285
Seeds are sprouting
We had a lot of rain last week and the seeds I planted have started coming up. These are zinnias mixed with grass I'm afraid. I will dutifully continue to pluck the grass and hope the zinnias drown the grass out.
3rd June 2020
3rd Jun 20
2
0
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
Tags
green
,
leaves
,
seedlings
Tunia McClure
ace
You'll have to give us progress reports on your zinnias.
June 3rd, 2020
Pyrrhula
Great shot of the new grows. Love to watch it`s growing in time.
June 3rd, 2020
