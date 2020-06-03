Previous
Seeds are sprouting by randystreat
Photo 2285

Seeds are sprouting

We had a lot of rain last week and the seeds I planted have started coming up. These are zinnias mixed with grass I'm afraid. I will dutifully continue to pluck the grass and hope the zinnias drown the grass out.
3rd June 2020 3rd Jun 20

Kathy

@randystreat
Tunia McClure ace
You'll have to give us progress reports on your zinnias.
June 3rd, 2020  
Pyrrhula
Great shot of the new grows. Love to watch it`s growing in time.
June 3rd, 2020  
