Photo 2295
Orange cosmos
I believe this is another volunteer in the garden. Glad I didn't weed it out.
13th June 2020
13th Jun 20
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
365 daily shots
ILCE-6000
13th June 2020 5:12pm
Tags
flower
,
orange
Lisa Poland
ace
Very pretty!
June 14th, 2020
