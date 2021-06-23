Sign up
Photo 2669
Maybe Jack hit this candlestick while jumping
June 2021 words - crooked
23rd June 2021
23rd Jun 21
2
0
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos.
Tags
clock
,
candlestick
,
june21words
Mallory
ace
Good one! You crack me up. :)
June 23rd, 2021
Kathy
ace
@sunnygirl
Well thank you Mallory.
June 23rd, 2021
