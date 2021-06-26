Previous
Next
Natural and cultured pearls by randystreat
Photo 2672

Natural and cultured pearls

June 2021 words - tiny and pearls
The small pearls are natural pearls and the necklace was started by my grandmother at my birth.The larger pearls were given to me on my 21st birthday by my parents.
26th June 2021 26th Jun 21

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
732% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
These are lovely. My daughter gave me some pearls to wear to her wedding, I must dig them out and maybe copy your idea 😜
June 27th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise