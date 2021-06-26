Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2672
Natural and cultured pearls
June 2021 words - tiny and pearls
The small pearls are natural pearls and the necklace was started by my grandmother at my birth.The larger pearls were given to me on my 21st birthday by my parents.
26th June 2021
26th Jun 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
3502
photos
93
followers
78
following
732% complete
View this month »
2665
2666
2667
2668
2669
2670
2671
2672
Latest from all albums
2666
2667
2668
2669
2670
206
2671
2672
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
26th June 2021 8:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pearls
,
june21words
Kathy A
ace
These are lovely. My daughter gave me some pearls to wear to her wedding, I must dig them out and maybe copy your idea 😜
June 27th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close