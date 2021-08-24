Previous
Next
Neighborly Gift by randystreat
Photo 2731

Neighborly Gift

When the peacocks visit, they often spend time grooming and leave their feathers behind.
24th August 2021 24th Aug 21

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
748% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Hope they leave you some tail feathers then!!
August 24th, 2021  
Saxa van Eijnsbergen ace
Nice light
August 24th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise