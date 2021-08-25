Previous
Rembrandt style selfie #1 by randystreat
Rembrandt style selfie #1

Get Pushed Challenge 474
My partner this week challenged me to lighting like Rembrandt lighting. This lighting is tough. Especially when posing by oneself.
25th August 2021 25th Aug 21

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
Kathy ace
@jacqbb Thank you for this challenge. I really spent time trying to get the lighting right and ended up getting a bit of Photoshop help to help with the shadows.
August 26th, 2021  
Wendy ace
Oh, Kathy - this is wonderful!
The lighting is perfect and so dramatic!
A superb portrait and A FAV!
August 26th, 2021  
