Photo 2732
Rembrandt style selfie #1
Get Pushed Challenge 474
My partner this week challenged me to lighting like Rembrandt lighting. This lighting is tough. Especially when posing by oneself.
25th August 2021
25th Aug 21
2
1
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
3565
photos
92
followers
78
following
748% complete
View this month »
2725
2726
2727
2728
2729
2730
2731
2732
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
25th August 2021 8:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
lighting
,
selfie
,
randystreat-gp
,
get-pushed-474
Kathy
ace
@jacqbb
Thank you for this challenge. I really spent time trying to get the lighting right and ended up getting a bit of Photoshop help to help with the shadows.
August 26th, 2021
Wendy
ace
Oh, Kathy - this is wonderful!
The lighting is perfect and so dramatic!
A superb portrait and A FAV!
August 26th, 2021
