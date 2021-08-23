Previous
Compass Points by randystreat
Compass Points

The fragrance of flowers spreads only in the direction of the wind. But the goodness of a person spreads in all directions.
Chanakya
Kathy

Kathy
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
