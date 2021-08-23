Sign up
Photo 2730
Compass Points
The fragrance of flowers spreads only in the direction of the wind. But the goodness of a person spreads in all directions.
Chanakya
23rd August 2021
23rd Aug 21
0
0
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
3563
photos
92
followers
78
following
747% complete
View this month »
2723
2724
2725
2726
2727
2728
2729
2730
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
SM-G930V
Taken
16th August 2021 3:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
points
,
direction
