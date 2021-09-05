Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2743
Keep in Touch
Instead of trawling through my camera bag, I needed to write notes.
5th September 2021
5th Sep 21
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
3576
photos
91
followers
78
following
751% complete
View this month »
2736
2737
2738
2739
2740
2741
2742
2743
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
5th September 2021 3:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pen
,
cards
,
stamps
Mary Siegle
ace
The fine art of letter writing. Good to see there is someone who still practices that!
September 6th, 2021
Kathy
ace
@mcsiegle
An expensive habit. 23 cards at 55¢ (stamps bought before the recent increase). But for a worthy cause.
September 6th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close