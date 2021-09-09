Sign up
Photo 2747
Reflections of a bathroom
Get-Pushed Challenge 476
My challenge was to do something interesting with mirrors. Although this challege was hard for me, I saw this particular theme twice today. A sign?
9th September 2021
9th Sep 21
Kathy
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
Tags
reflections
,
bathroom
,
mirrors
,
selfie
,
randystreat-gp
,
get-pushed-476
Kathy
ace
@tdaug80
I wasn't really planning on doing another challenge post, but... Thank you again for the interesting challenge.
September 9th, 2021
