Fence line by randystreat
Photo 2915

Fence line

Black and white emphasizing lines
24th February 2022 24th Feb 22

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
katy ace
Such a fantastic idea! I’m struggling today for my idea. I can guarantee it’s not gonna be this interesting.
February 24th, 2022  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Good shot for lines!
February 24th, 2022  
Kathy ace
@olivetreeann Thank you Ann.
@grammyn I know. Maybe just draw or paint some lines on a page and shoot that. Desperate times call for desperate measures.
February 24th, 2022  
