Photo 2915
Fence line
FOR2022
Black and white emphasizing lines
24th February 2022
24th Feb 22
3
1
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
3757
photos
93
followers
76
following
798% complete
2908
2909
2910
2911
2912
2913
2914
2915
2910
214
2911
2912
2913
2914
215
2915
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
18th February 2022 6:53am
Privacy
Public
Tags
b&w
,
fence
,
lines
,
for2022
katy
ace
Such a fantastic idea! I’m struggling today for my idea. I can guarantee it’s not gonna be this interesting.
February 24th, 2022
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Good shot for lines!
February 24th, 2022
Kathy
ace
@olivetreeann
Thank you Ann.
@grammyn
I know. Maybe just draw or paint some lines on a page and shoot that. Desperate times call for desperate measures.
February 24th, 2022
@grammyn I know. Maybe just draw or paint some lines on a page and shoot that. Desperate times call for desperate measures.