Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2916
Fruit salad
FOR2022
B&W emphasizing shape
25th February 2022
25th Feb 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
3758
photos
93
followers
76
following
798% complete
View this month »
2909
2910
2911
2912
2913
2914
2915
2916
Latest from all albums
214
2911
2912
2913
2914
215
2915
2916
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
23rd February 2022 1:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
shape
,
colander
,
blueberries
,
for2022
JackieR
ace
That is such an interesting photo! Curves, circles lines....it all looks so fabulous
February 25th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close