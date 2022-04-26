Sign up
Photo 2976
Bluebird
Bluebirds are nesting in my yard. The male will fly to a spot and sit and sit before flying back to the nest.
26th April 2022
26th Apr 22
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos.
3828
photos
94
followers
78
following
2969
2970
2971
2972
2973
2974
2975
2976
Views
6
Fav's
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
Taken
25th April 2022 6:17pm
Tags
bluebird.
