Photo 2986
Storm clouds above
The forecast for this afternoon and evening was for severe weather. We had a brief thunderstorm here early this afternoon and the clouds began to gather early this evening. This was the sky as I drove home from eating out for supper.
6th May 2022
6th May 22
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
2986
Tags
road
light
clouds
