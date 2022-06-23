Sign up
Photo 3032
Fade to pink
Get Pushed Challenge #516
My get pushed partner challenged me to an abstract from my garden. There's not much really blooming right now so it was difficult to see something that could be abstract.
23rd June 2022
23rd Jun 22
2
0
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
3884
photos
96
followers
81
following
830% complete
3025
3026
3027
3028
3029
3030
3031
3032
Views
13
Comments
2
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
23rd June 2022 9:15am
Privacy
Public
Tags
abstract
,
icm
,
randystreat-gp
,
get-pushed-516
Kathy
ace
@mcsiegle
I hope this works for your challenge Mary.
June 24th, 2022
katy
ace
i thik it is marvelous! I really like the color blocks and the ICM
June 24th, 2022
