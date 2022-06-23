Previous
Fade to pink by randystreat
Photo 3032

Fade to pink

Get Pushed Challenge #516
My get pushed partner challenged me to an abstract from my garden. There's not much really blooming right now so it was difficult to see something that could be abstract.
23rd June 2022 23rd Jun 22

Photo Details

Kathy ace
@mcsiegle I hope this works for your challenge Mary.
June 24th, 2022  
katy ace
i thik it is marvelous! I really like the color blocks and the ICM
June 24th, 2022  
