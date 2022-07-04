Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3043
What's cookin'?
For the 30 photos project - Kitchen
Heating up a leftover sandwich.
4th July 2022
4th Jul 22
2
0
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
3895
photos
97
followers
82
following
833% complete
View this month »
3036
3037
3038
3039
3040
3041
3042
3043
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
4th July 2022 7:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
kitchen
,
oven
,
appliance
,
make-30-photos
katy
ace
ooh that looks good!
July 5th, 2022
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Enjoy!
July 5th, 2022
