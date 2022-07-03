Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3042
Ice Cream X 3
For the 30 photos project - Things in threes
3rd July 2022
3rd Jul 22
2
0
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
3894
photos
97
followers
82
following
833% complete
View this month »
3035
3036
3037
3038
3039
3040
3041
3042
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
SM-S901U
Taken
3rd July 2022 3:33pm
Tags
make-30-2022
katy
ace
What a perfect and colorful combination of three!
July 4th, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
Perfect for 3s.
July 4th, 2022
