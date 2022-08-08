Sign up
Photo 3078
Black Swallowtail in the zinnias
8th August 2022
8th Aug 22
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos.
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
4th August 2022 1:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
zinnias
,
black swallowtail
katy
ace
Such a very pretty composition. Beautiful colors also
August 8th, 2022
