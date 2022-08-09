Sign up
Photo 3079
Crepe myrtle through the bathroom window
I haven't added to my bathroom window series in a while, so here's one from today.
9th August 2022
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
Photo Details
leaves
crepe
myrtle
brwindowseries
skyflowers
JackieR
ace
Lovely peek of this pretty flower
August 9th, 2022
