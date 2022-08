Reflections in the lake

Get Pushed Challenge 523

My get pushed partner challenged me to photograph a reflected image. I'm afraid that I made several errors in this photo today. It was too bright when I went to the park and I didn't take any filters with me. The water was a bit choppy so the some of the reflections I thought be able to get were not good. I saw the hill reflected in the water at the other side of the lake and thought that it might work.