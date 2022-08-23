Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3093
Land and sea
23rd August 2022
23rd Aug 22
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
3951
photos
100
followers
85
following
847% complete
View this month »
3086
3087
3088
3089
3090
3091
3092
3093
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
SM-S901U
Taken
23rd August 2022 9:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
blue
,
abstract
,
patterns
katy
ace
No idea how you did this but I love it FAV A beautiful piece of contemporary art
August 24th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close