Photo 3108
Lazy day knitting
7th September 2022
7th Sep 22
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
3966
photos
102
followers
86
following
851% complete
View this month »
3101
3102
3103
3104
3105
3106
3107
3108
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
SM-S901U
Taken
7th September 2022 3:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
knitting
,
fiber
katy
ace
Oh how pretty! FAV what will it be?
September 8th, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
Love the colors. Beautiful knitting.
September 8th, 2022
KWind
ace
Nice close up. Love the colours and textures.
September 8th, 2022
