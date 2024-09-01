Previous
Flower within a flower by randystreat
Photo 3804

Flower within a flower

Wish I'd used a different lens so this would show up better.
1st September 2024 1st Sep 24

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
Shutterbug ace
Nice spotting. I know zinnias get little flowers in the center, but this looks like crepe Myrtle.
September 2nd, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Very pretty!
September 2nd, 2024  
