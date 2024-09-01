Sign up
Previous
Photo 3804
Flower within a flower
Wish I'd used a different lens so this would show up better.
1st September 2024
1st Sep 24
2
1
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
4686
photos
103
followers
88
following
1042% complete
Tags
crape myrtle
Shutterbug
ace
Nice spotting. I know zinnias get little flowers in the center, but this looks like crepe Myrtle.
September 2nd, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Very pretty!
September 2nd, 2024
