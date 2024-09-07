Sign up
Previous
Photo 3810
Mornin' Glory
I went back out to the morning glory vine and saw buds and a flower (beginning to close up).
7th September 2024
7th Sep 24
4
1
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
4692
photos
103
followers
88
following
1043% complete
3803
3804
3805
3806
3807
3808
3809
3810
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
5th September 2024 9:26am
Privacy
Public
Tags
flower
,
leaves
,
bud
,
morning glory
Fran Balsera
ace
What incredible detail in this photograph! I love how the blue color of the flower petals stands out, and the balance between that blue flower and the one slightly higher to the left.
September 7th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
It is a beautiful blue.
September 7th, 2024
Babs
ace
It is determined to hang on.
September 7th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful focus and capture of the blue color.
September 7th, 2024
