Mornin' Glory by randystreat
Photo 3810

Mornin' Glory

I went back out to the morning glory vine and saw buds and a flower (beginning to close up).
7th September 2024 7th Sep 24

Kathy

@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
Fran Balsera ace
What incredible detail in this photograph! I love how the blue color of the flower petals stands out, and the balance between that blue flower and the one slightly higher to the left.
September 7th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
It is a beautiful blue.
September 7th, 2024  
Babs ace
It is determined to hang on.
September 7th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful focus and capture of the blue color.
September 7th, 2024  
