Photo 3807
Why?
Why do I keep taking photos of grass? That's a good question. The answer is...because I like to see it. Sorry if you don't.
4th September 2024
4th Sep 24
6
2
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
4689
photos
103
followers
88
following
1043% complete
3800
3801
3802
3803
3804
3805
3806
3807
Views
10
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
Taken
3rd September 2024 2:14pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
grass
bkb in the city
ace
Very nice shot
September 4th, 2024
JackieR
ace
Oh this is beautiful fantastic focus
September 4th, 2024
katy
ace
Lol! Probably you’re taking them because you’re so good at it. This is beautiful.
September 4th, 2024
Francoise
ace
I love pictures of grass.
September 4th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice simplicity
September 4th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
I like it. It makes for beautiful minimalist images like this one.
September 4th, 2024
