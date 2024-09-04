Previous
Why? by randystreat
Why?

Why do I keep taking photos of grass? That's a good question. The answer is...because I like to see it. Sorry if you don't.
4th September 2024 4th Sep 24

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
bkb in the city ace
Very nice shot
September 4th, 2024  
JackieR ace
Oh this is beautiful fantastic focus
September 4th, 2024  
katy ace
Lol! Probably you’re taking them because you’re so good at it. This is beautiful.
September 4th, 2024  
Francoise ace
I love pictures of grass.
September 4th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice simplicity
September 4th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
I like it. It makes for beautiful minimalist images like this one.
September 4th, 2024  
