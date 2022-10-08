Sign up
Photo 3134
20221007_164502
I like to see these unusually colored berries in the fall
8th October 2022
8th Oct 22
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
berries
vine
Margaret Brown
ace
Lovely, they are so pretty!
October 8th, 2022
