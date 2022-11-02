Previous
The Pansy by randystreat
Photo 3159

The Pansy

ONE WEEK ONLY – Almost Post Pandemic Edition
ISO 100
2nd November 2022 2nd Nov 22

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautiful
November 2nd, 2022  
summerfield ace
pansies are a hardy lot. i love the colour of this one. aces!
November 2nd, 2022  
