Photo 3188
Sunset prior to the storm
Tuesday night and Wednesday morning we had hard rains and swift winds. This was the sky just before the sun went down Tuesday evening.
1st December 2022
1st Dec 22
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
Tags
light
,
sunset
,
trees
,
clouds
Corinne C
ace
Magnificent colors! The peach color makes me think about summer or fall not winter :-)
December 1st, 2022
Kathy
ace
@corinnec
I had to increase the saturation on the jpeg to match the raw file image. But this is how it looked. Thank you Corinne.
December 1st, 2022
Pyrrhula
A beautiful sunset capture. Fav.
December 1st, 2022
