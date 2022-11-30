Previous
Next
But it was really windy by randystreat
Photo 3187

But it was really windy

November 2022 Words
Whoops
30th November 2022 30th Nov 22

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
873% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Oh no, not hurricane winds??
December 1st, 2022  
katy ace
I am guessing you got the storm that we had. But ours was at night so I didn’t see the wind like this. This is a good photo of it
December 1st, 2022  
Kathy ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Not for us here, but it did blow down a neighbor's pine tree into my yard. It didn't damage anything so that makes me responsible to have it cut up and removed. 😫
@grammyn We must have had some big wind during the night along with lots of rain. the wind continued to blow even though the sun came out in the late morning.
December 1st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise