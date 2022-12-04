Previous
in the office? by randystreat
Photo 3191

in the office?

Get Pushed 539
My partner wrote "we are doing glitch self portraits for 5 +2 this week, I have been having fun playing with https://photomosh.com/ with my web cam, click around on it and see what you can come up with." This was fun. It's a dull day. I've been watching the fifa world cup 2022 England vs Senegal game and highlights of 3 other recent games. Also took the obligatory Sunday afternoon nap. I didn't like the photo I took this morning so thought I'd do another glitch selfie. It's amazing how everything looks more neat and organized in this view of the room. The most difficult thing about this challenge was to find a fun shot that wasn't too grotesque. I've had a few of those!
4th December 2022 4th Dec 22

Kathy ace
@kali66 Couldn't resist another one. Thanks for pointing this webpage out for my challenge. It was fun.
December 4th, 2022  
